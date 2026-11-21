This pill might be a cure for advanced pancreatic cancer
What's the story
A groundbreaking clinical trial has shown that a new pill, daraxonrasib, can effectively shrink and even eliminate pancreatic tumors. The study involved patients with advanced cancer that had spread to other parts of the body. While doctors are cautious not to call it a cure just yet, they believe this could be a major step forward in extending patient survival rates.
Trial outcomes
Tumors stopped growing in 90% of patients
The clinical trial of daraxonrasib was conducted on 61 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
The results were promising, with tumors stopping their growth in 90% of the patients and shrinking or disappearing completely in over 60%.
Notably, five patients (8.2%) had a complete response, meaning their tumors were no longer visible on CT scans.
This is a major improvement over standard chemotherapy, which only offers survival rates between eight to 11 months for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.
Treatment mechanism
What is daraxonrasib and how does it work?
Daraxonrasib is a KRAS inhibitor that works by targeting specific mutations found in most pancreatic cancers. These mutations are known to drive tumor growth.
The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating metastatic pancreatic cancer in August.
Dr. Wungki Park, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist from New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, presented these findings at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona.
Survival statistics
Patients lived longer on new drug
In the trial, 76.6% of patients were alive a year after starting treatment with daraxonrasib; this is significantly higher than the usual 40-45% survival rate for patients given chemotherapy alone.
Dr. Park called these results "the closest to cure," noting that he had never seen so many tumors disappear in patients whose cancer had spread.
He also highlighted a near doubling in disease control duration, which could lead to longer survival rates.
Expert opinions
Treatment not yet ready for use on NHS
Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive at Cancer Research UK, said more research is needed on daraxonrasib but called it "the biggest leap forward we've seen in decades for pancreatic cancer patients."
She also noted the possibility that this breakthrough could eventually lead to treatment for other cancers with similar KRAS gene mutations.
However, further trials are needed before this treatment can be evaluated for use on the NHS.