The clinical trial of daraxonrasib was conducted on 61 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The results were promising, with tumors stopping their growth in 90% of the patients and shrinking or disappearing completely in over 60%.

Notably, five patients (8.2%) had a complete response, meaning their tumors were no longer visible on CT scans.

This is a major improvement over standard chemotherapy, which only offers survival rates between eight to 11 months for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.