New entropy-based model builds on Hawking's theory of radiation

This fresh approach lets scientists predict what black holes do when they're forming, crashing together, or even evaporating, something the old theory struggled with.

Led by Abhay Ashtekar at Penn State, the team adopted "dynamical horizons," which means we can now apply the laws of thermodynamics to black holes even when they're changing fast.

This breakthrough solves problems that have puzzled scientists for 50 years and opens up exciting new research possibilities in astrophysics.