3D optical chips can now be produced in just seconds
What's the story
A team of Chinese scientists has developed a revolutionary method for manufacturing complex three-dimensional (3D) optical chips. The new technique, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Advanced Materials, drastically reduces the production time from hours to mere seconds. The study was led by researchers from the Institute of Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), along with collaborators from the University of Hong Kong and other Chinese institutions.
Manufacturing breakthrough
Breakthrough in photonic technologies
The new fabrication method has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the field of photonic technologies.
These technologies use light instead of electricity to transmit data, thereby overcoming bandwidth and power constraints.
However, the transition from this potential to mass-producible hardware has been hampered by slow and complex manufacturing processes.
The new method could change that by significantly speeding up production times for these advanced chips.
Research impact
Research team highlights importance of work
The research team, led by PhD student Wang Yi, emphasized the importance of their work in bridging the gap between design complexity and scalable manufacturing for the next-generation 3D integrated photonics.
This statement highlights how their new method could pave the way for more efficient production of advanced optical chips.