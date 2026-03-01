New method to find black hole pairs in space
Scientists have found a new way to spot supermassive black hole pairs hiding in space.
By watching for bursts of starlight created when these black holes orbit each other after galaxies merge, researchers say we might finally catch them in action.
Method relies on light bending
When two black holes circle each other, their powerful gravity bends light from stars behind them, making the stars look like they're flashing on and off.
This "lensing" effect is much stronger with a pair than with just one black hole.
Telescopes could soon spot these light bursts
Upcoming telescopes like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory could spot these light bursts, helping us track galaxy mergers and test Einstein's theories—possibly years before future space-based gravitational-wave detectors begin observing.
It's a big step toward understanding how our universe changes over time.