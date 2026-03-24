New Mexico sues Meta for not protecting kids on platforms
Technology
New Mexico is taking Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, to court, accusing it of not protecting children on its platforms.
State investigators even went undercover as children and found predators reaching out, and documented sexual solicitations.
Half a million children face exploitation daily
The state says Meta focused more on keeping people hooked than keeping children safe, calling its apps an online marketplace for human trafficking.
Internal reports suggest around half a million (about 500,000) children face child exploitation daily on these platforms.
The outcome could push big changes in how social media protects young users.