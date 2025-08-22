New neuro-specialty clinics at Kauvery Hospital

KIBS is all about collaboration now

KIBS is all about collaboration now, with doctors from different specialties working together for more holistic care.

As Krish Sridhar from KIBS puts it, they believe in a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach for their patients.

They're even teaming up with smaller hospitals that have CT scan facilities so more people can get quick, accurate stroke diagnoses, aiming to lead to fewer long-term disabilities.