New neuro-specialty clinics at Kauvery Hospital
Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine (KIBS) just rolled out a bunch of new neuro-specialty clinics—think Facial Pain, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders, Spine Deformity, and Epilepsy clinics—all set up to help both adults and children.
They're also using AI tech to speed up stroke diagnosis, aiming for faster treatment and better recovery.
KIBS is all about collaboration now
KIBS is all about collaboration now, with doctors from different specialties working together for more holistic care.
As Krish Sridhar from KIBS puts it, they believe in a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach for their patients.
They're even teaming up with smaller hospitals that have CT scan facilities so more people can get quick, accurate stroke diagnoses, aiming to lead to fewer long-term disabilities.