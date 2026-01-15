New 'pocket-sized lab' can help detect food allergens Technology Jan 15, 2026

Food allergies are on the rise, and now there's a clever new gadget to help.

Unveiled at CES 2026, Allergen Alert is a tiny "pocket lab" that lets you check your food for allergens in just two minutes.

Developed over 10 years with help from allergists and food safety pros, it arrives as allergy rates have jumped 50% in the last decade and a half.