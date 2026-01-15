New 'pocket-sized lab' can help detect food allergens
Food allergies are on the rise, and now there's a clever new gadget to help.
Unveiled at CES 2026, Allergen Alert is a tiny "pocket lab" that lets you check your food for allergens in just two minutes.
Developed over 10 years with help from allergists and food safety pros, it arrives as allergy rates have jumped 50% in the last decade and a half.
How it works & what's next
Aimed at restaurant owners and anyone worried about hidden ingredients, Allergen Alert uses quick immunoassay tech to spot milk and gluten—just pop a sample into a pouch and get results fast.
It's especially handy for people with celiac disease or serious sensitivities.
Pricing isn't out yet, but pre-orders start later this year, and by 2028 the device hopes to check for all nine major allergens.