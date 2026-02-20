New Spinosaurus species discovered after over a century
Scientists have uncovered a brand-new Spinosaurus species, Spinosaurus mirabilis, from fossils dating to the Cretaceous epoch.
The find happened at Niger's Jenguebi site, led by Paul Sereno from the University of Chicago.
Unique features of Spinosaurus mirabilis
Spinosaurus mirabilis had a striking bony crest on its nose and greater spacing of posterior maxillary teeth and an interdigitating arrangement of the upper and lower tooth rows—features not seen in other spinosaurids.
Researchers think it used its crest to show off, and it likely hunted fish while wading through forest rivers far from ancient coastlines.
Implications for understanding spinosaurid evolution and lifestyle
This discovery shakes up what we thought about how these dinosaurs lived and evolved.
It suggests spinosaurids were animals that lived in riverine/forested habitats and adapted to changing environments during the Cretaceous.