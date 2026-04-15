New study finds sperm whale codas show speech-like patterns
Technology
Turns out, sperm whales might be chatting in ways a lot like us.
A new study found their signature "clicks" (called codas) actually have patterns and sounds similar to human speech, including things like pitch and length that show up in languages such as Mandarin and Slovenian.
Project CETI AI decodes Dominica clicks
Researchers from Project CETI used AI to decode whale talk off the coast of Dominica.
By removing gaps between the clicks, they uncovered structured, speech-like patterns.
David Gruber, founder and president of Project CETI said the study found their clicks have patterns similar to human speech, and it even hints that whales could be passing down cultural knowledge through these sounds for millions of years.