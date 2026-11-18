New study links beer and spirits to acute kidney injury
A new study says that regularly drinking beer or spirits can raise your risk of acute kidney injury: just nine units of spirits a week bumps your chances by 26%, and heavy beer drinkers see a 15% increase.
The research, which tracked 250,791 adults for 14 years, found these drinks may harm kidneys through inflammation.
UK CMOs recommend 14 units weekly
Surprisingly, people who kept their red or white wine intake under 14 units per week actually had a lower risk of kidney injury.
But if you go over that amount, any benefits disappear.
The takeaway? Sticking to UK guidelines (no more than 14 units a week) is the maximum intake recommended by the U.K.'s chief medical officers.