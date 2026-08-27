New study links global warming to stronger El Nino swings

Researchers looked at ancient coral from the Galapagos Islands and found El Nino's swings have jumped 37% since preindustrial times, especially in the last 40 years.

These supercharged events have lined up with record heat years like 1998, 2016, and 2024.

The study warns that intense El Ninos are making heatwaves, floods, and droughts worse worldwide, putting as many as 50 million people at risk of hunger because of disrupted food supplies.

Scientists say it's urgent to switch to renewable energy and adapt fast to limit climate impacts.