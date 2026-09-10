New study: natural emissions could amplify warming 30% by 2100
A fresh study just dropped in Environmental Research Letters, and it's got some worrying news: natural emissions like methane and CO2 could push global warming up by as much as 30% by 2100.
Basically, as we burn fossil fuels and the planet heats up, things like thawing permafrost, wildfires, and warmer wetlands start releasing even more greenhouse gasses, making the problem snowball.
The lead author calls this a "hidden multiplier," adding to already serious warnings that we're close to crossing the key 1.5 degrees Celsius mark.
Researchers say climate models omit emissions
The researchers point out that current climate models aren't counting these extra emissions from nature, so future warming might be underestimated.
Co-author Rob Jackson says it's crucial to include these feedbacks in climate policies if we want to avoid bigger problems down the line.
All in all, cutting fossil fuel use is more urgent than ever if we hope to keep things from spiraling further out of control.