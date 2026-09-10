New study: natural emissions could amplify warming 30% by 2100

A fresh study just dropped in Environmental Research Letters, and it's got some worrying news: natural emissions like methane and CO2 could push global warming up by as much as 30% by 2100.

Basically, as we burn fossil fuels and the planet heats up, things like thawing permafrost, wildfires, and warmer wetlands start releasing even more greenhouse gasses, making the problem snowball.

The lead author calls this a "hidden multiplier," adding to already serious warnings that we're close to crossing the key 1.5 degrees Celsius mark.