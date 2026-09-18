New TACLS system helps NWS issue faster flash flood alerts
Technology
A new system called TACLS is here to help the National Weather Service make better decisions when issuing flash flood alerts.
Created by UC San Diego, NASA, and the National Weather Service, it uses satellite data and machine learning to predict floods sooner.
After helping out in California, TACLS will roll out across the US by October 2026.
TACLS provides forecasters real-time moisture data
TACLS checks real-time moisture in the atmosphere using satellite signals, basically giving forecasters better information to warn people early.
The upgrade means faster warnings so people have more time to get ready if a flood's coming.
It's all about keeping communities safer with smarter technology.