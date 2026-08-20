New timeline visualizer app animates Google Maps history with AI
Technology
Ever wished you could turn your Google Maps history into a highlight reel?
The new Google Timeline Visualizer app, made by @mahler83, uses AI to create animated videos of your trips.
Android users can grab the APK, while iPhone folks get a web version, so everyone can see their adventures come to life.
Timeline visualizer iPhone testing hide-places feature
Just export your Google Timeline data as a JSON file and use it to generate the video. It will do the rest.
The developer even shared their own solar eclipse trip video as an example.
To help with privacy, there is a feature in testing that lets you hide places like home or work from your recap.
iPhone users can try this out now and send feedback, with broader rollout planned.