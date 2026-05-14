New titanosaur Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis named Southeast Asia's largest dinosaur

Chaiyaphum dig revealed nearly 6-foot bone

The dig started back in 2016 but hit pause for a few years due to money issues. When work picked up again, researchers uncovered huge bones, including a front leg bone nearly 6 feet long.

The name Nagatitan refers to the mythological Naga serpent creature worshiped in Southeast Asia.

This is Thailand's 14th named dino and probably its last giant, since the region isn't likely to hide bigger ones. It's a big deal for understanding how dinosaurs grew super-sized here millions of years ago.