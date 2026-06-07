Meta AI now generates clickbait articles for users
What's the story
Meta's standalone AI app has a "For You" section that generates clickbait-style news stories for users. The "For You" section of the app uses artificial intelligence to create these articles, complete with topics, images, and text. However, the quality of content is as questionable as you'd expect from AI-generated works.
App development
Shift from image generation to AI conversations
Launched in April 2025, the Meta AI app initially focused on a public "Discover" feed showcasing AI-generated images and conversations from other users. However, this feature has now been replaced by a standard chatbot interface with a "For You" page. The change has raised concerns over user privacy as many of these conversations were shared without the knowledge of those involved.
Content quality
Quality of AI-generated content raises concerns
The AI-generated stories in the Meta app are often filled with fluff, offering little more than a rehash of the prompt's premise. There is also no sourcing for these articles, making it difficult to trace their origin. For instance, one story about a royal butler settling the milk-first debate appears to be inspired by a 2018 BBC Three comedy series called Miss Holland.
Image issues
Images of real people generated without consent
The app also generates images, some of which feature real people, including public figures. These images are often riddled with errors, raising ethical concerns over their use. For instance, one image for the story "Who really pays for the royal family in 2026?" featured two Queen Elizabeth IIs despite her death several years ago.
Company stance
What did Meta say?
In response to concerns about its feature, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said, "The goal is to suggest what's most relevant to you - such as fitness advice, meal plans, or other insights - before you even have to ask." However, this statement was later updated with the removal of the word "proactively," leaving many questions unanswered about the feature's intent and functionality.