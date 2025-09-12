NewsBytes Brief: 'Grandma' pixel game explores the theme of caregiving

Creator's personal touch makes the game even more special

Zhou made "Grandma" in memory of his own grandmother, whom he cared for until she passed away weeks after her fall in March last year.

After sharing it online and seeing how deeply people connected with its message, he released it publicly and now plans collectible cards inspired by the game.

At its core, "Grandma" is a reminder to appreciate our elders and those quiet moments together—something that's resonating across generations.