NewsBytes Brief: 'Grandma' pixel game explores the theme of caregiving
A Chinese creator, Zhou Yichen, has attracted widespread attention with "Grandma," a free five-minute pixel game where you care for an elderly grandmother through simple yes/no choices.
With its nostalgic Game Boy-style graphics and heartfelt tasks like cooking and wheelchair walks, the game gently explores what it means to care for someone you love.
It ends with a giant bird carrying the grandmother away—a peaceful nod to saying goodbye.
Creator's personal touch makes the game even more special
Zhou made "Grandma" in memory of his own grandmother, whom he cared for until she passed away weeks after her fall in March last year.
After sharing it online and seeing how deeply people connected with its message, he released it publicly and now plans collectible cards inspired by the game.
At its core, "Grandma" is a reminder to appreciate our elders and those quiet moments together—something that's resonating across generations.