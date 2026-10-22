NewsGuard says X's Community Notes missed 93.1% of election corrections
Technology
Turns out, X's Community Notes, meant to crowd-check facts, missed the mark in the run-up to the US midterms.
According to a NewsGuard study, it failed to attach corrections to 93.1% of false election-related claims identified by NewsGuard.
Only 13 of the posts examined actually got a correction, showing just how tough it is for this system to keep up.
Community fact-checking struggles with elections
Community-driven fact-checking sounds cool, but in practice it struggles with big topics like elections.
Other platforms like Meta have tried similar things and faced their own challenges.
When misinformation slips through, it risks confusing voters and messing with fair elections, a reminder that fighting fake news online is still a work in progress.