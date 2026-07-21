NHAI updates RajmargYatra app to add digital local passes
Technology
NHAI just rolled out fresh updates to its RajmargYatra app, aiming to make highway travel smoother.
The new Digital Local Pass lets people living within 20km of certain toll plazas apply for monthly passes online: no more paperwork or standing in lines.
Eligibility checks happen automatically using DigiLocker, VAHAN, and your location.
RajmargYatra's MargMitra supports 22 Indian languages
The new MargMitra feature is like a helpful chatbot that speaks 22 Indian languages. It answers questions about FASTag recharges, refunds, and toll notices right in the app.
Plus, you can use it to report things like stalled vehicles or encroachments on highways.
NHAI is encouraging everyone to try out these upgrades for an easier drive.