NHS England launches SABR rollout for prostate cancer next week
NHS England is rolling out a new prostate cancer treatment called more-focused stereotactic radiotherapy (SABR), starting next week.
Instead of the usual at least 20 doses, patients will be able to get high-dose radiation in just five sessions over two weeks.
The treatment will start at select centers and should reach all 48 radiation therapy centers across England within three months.
SABR could help 3,500 men annually
SABR uses focused radiation to hit tumors from multiple angles, helping protect healthy cells.
NHS says this could help about 3,500 men each year and free up about 50,000 appointments.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for UK men: there are about 55,000 new cases and over 12,000 deaths annually.
NHS chief Sir Jim Mackey says cutting down on hospital trips will make things easier for patients and their families, though doctors note SABR isn't right for everyone, so it's best to check with your care team first.