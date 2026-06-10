NHS England launches SABR rollout for prostate cancer next week

SABR could help 3,500 men annually

SABR uses focused radiation to hit tumors from multiple angles, helping protect healthy cells.

NHS says this could help about 3,500 men each year and free up about 50,000 appointments.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for UK men: there are about 55,000 new cases and over 12,000 deaths annually.

NHS chief Sir Jim Mackey says cutting down on hospital trips will make things easier for patients and their families, though doctors note SABR isn't right for everyone, so it's best to check with your care team first.