NICE greenlights EndoSure and Endotest to diagnose endometriosis in UK
Big news for women's health in the UK
NICE has given the green light to two new tests (EndoSure and Endotest) to help diagnose endometriosis, a painful condition that affects one in 10 women worldwide.
These tests are much less invasive than surgery and could mean answers come way sooner for those dealing with chronic pelvic pain.
NHS to trial Endotest and EndoSure
Endotest checks your saliva for tiny biological markers tied to endometriosis, while EndoSure uses sensor pads on your abdomen to pick up gut signals (after fasting).
Both are set for a three-year trial under NHS supervision, so access will be limited at first.
Experts like Dr. Anastasia Chalkidou say these new options could finally cut down the yearslong wait many women face just to get diagnosed and start feeling better.