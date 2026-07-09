NICE greenlights EndoSure and Endotest to diagnose endometriosis in UK

NHS to trial Endotest and EndoSure

Endotest checks your saliva for tiny biological markers tied to endometriosis, while EndoSure uses sensor pads on your abdomen to pick up gut signals (after fasting).

Both are set for a three-year trial under NHS supervision, so access will be limited at first.

Experts like Dr. Anastasia Chalkidou say these new options could finally cut down the yearslong wait many women face just to get diagnosed and start feeling better.