Bostrom points out that healthy young adults have a super-low risk of dying each year (about 0.07%), so if we remove aging from the equation, people could live centuries longer.

He believes AI might help us treat diseases, repair organs, and even reverse age-related damage.

While this is still in the someday zone, current research on things like cellular reprogramming is already making progress, and Bostrom feels AI could speed things up in a big way.