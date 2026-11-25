Nick Bostrom says superintelligent AI could enable 1,400 year lifespans
Imagine living for up to 1,400 years. Sounds wild, right?
former Oxford professor Nick Bostrom thinks it's possible if we can eliminate aging.
On a recent podcast, he explained that superintelligent AI could unlock medical breakthroughs to make this happen.
Bostrom cites 0.07% young adult mortality
Bostrom points out that healthy young adults have a super-low risk of dying each year (about 0.07%), so if we remove aging from the equation, people could live centuries longer.
He believes AI might help us treat diseases, repair organs, and even reverse age-related damage.
While this is still in the someday zone, current research on things like cellular reprogramming is already making progress, and Bostrom feels AI could speed things up in a big way.