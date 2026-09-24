Nick Clegg says AI fears overblown on BBC Radio 4
Technology
Nick Clegg, formerly Meta's president of global affairs, and former UK deputy prime minister, isn't buying the hype that AI will turn "godlike" or threaten humanity.
On BBC Radio 4, he called these fears overblown and said we should focus on real issues like cybersecurity instead.
Nick Clegg urges transparency, balanced regulation
Clegg thinks we need more transparency in how AI works, especially after recent incidents like the autonomous hack conducted by a group of OpenAI agents on a major real-world company, Hugging Face.
But he's not a fan of extreme controls or locking down AI completely.
Instead, he believes in a balanced mix of smart regulation and voluntary action, plus teamwork between India, Europe, and the US to keep AI safe.