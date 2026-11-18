Nike unveils Tuned Air with mixed cushioning launching late 2027
Nike just dropped news about its Tuned Air technology, a fresh approach that mixes soft and firm cushioning in a single sole.
By using selective lamination to form different air pockets, these shoes promise more comfort and stability where you need it most.
The first Tuned Air sneakers, built with runners in mind, are set to launch in late 2027.
Nike digitally prints tailored air pockets
With Tuned Air, Nike can tweak the shape and size of air pockets for targeted support: think softer spots where your feet land hardest.
Thanks to digital printing, they've also slashed prototype time from weeks to just days.
Nearly 50 years after their first air-cushioned shoes, Nike's still pushing what sneakers can do.