Niki Parmar helped pioneer transformers now shaping AI at Anthropic
Technology
Niki Parmar is one of the key minds behind the "Attention Is All You Need" paper, the breakthrough that introduced Transformers, making today's artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT possible.
She's worked at Google Brain and now helps shape AI at Anthropic.
Parmar raised $56.5 million for Essential AI
Parmar started out in Pune, studied further at USC, and built her career with stints at Amazon and PubMatic before joining Google Brain.
She later co-founded Essential AI, raising $56.5 million with backing from big names like Google and NVIDIA, showing how diverse backgrounds (and a lot of drive) can lead to major innovation in tech.