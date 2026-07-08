Niki Parmar's journey from failed IIT-JEE to AI innovator

Niki Parmar co-authored foundational Transformers paper

Despite money struggles during her master's in the US Parmar kept going with help from family.

By 24, she was the youngest member of her AI research team and its only non-Ph.D. researcher.

She co-authored "Attention Is All You Need," introducing Transformers, the core tech behind ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Now co-founder of Essential AI (backed by Google and NVIDIA), Parmar keeps building smarter tools for businesses everywhere.