Nintendo announces Switch 2 price increase to $499.99 September 1

This isn't just a Nintendo thing. Tech prices everywhere are climbing thanks to expensive parts like faster RAM and storage (RAMageddon).

Even devices like the Steam Deck OLED have seen big price jumps lately.

On the bright side, Switch 2 still gives you access to hot titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and The Duskbloods.

If you want to save some cash, grab one before August ends!