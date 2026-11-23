Nintendo's Black Friday Switch 2 deals at Amazon, Best Buy
Nintendo is rolling out big Black Friday discounts on Switch 2 games, making it a great time to build up your collection.
Donkey Kong Bananza drops to $49.99 (from $69.99), and Super Mario Party Jamboree Plus Jamboree TV is now $59.99 instead of $79.99, both available at Amazon and Best Buy.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond $50 deals
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is also marked down to $50 across different stores.
While some offers end November 29, digital deals on the eShop stick around until December 2, so you've got a little extra time to grab these savings on both physical and digital games.