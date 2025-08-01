Next Article
Nintendo's Switch 2 console sells 6 million units in 2 months
Nintendo's new Switch 2 console has already sold over six million units since launching on June 5, thanks to big titles like Mario Kart World and an upgraded Legend of Zelda.
Even with US President Donald Trump's trade war in the background, gamers rushed to get their hands on it.
Donkey Kong game boosts Nintendo's stock
Nintendo is aiming for 15 million Switch 2 sales by March 2026, and profits are up—April-June saw a 4% jump to $378 million.
Mario Kart World was especially popular as a bundled game.
Plus, Donkey Kong Bananza, released July 17, scored an impressive Metacritic rating of 92, helping boost Nintendo's stock nearly a third this year.