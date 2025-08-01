Next Article
This AI robot gives you a massage
Aescape, a US startup, just rolled out the world's first AI-powered robotic massage system.
Using smart robotic arms and over a million 3D data points, it can deliver seven different massage styles—all while you chill in a fitted suit.
It's a big step for tech taking on traditional jobs, and could shake up how we think about wellness.
The experience feels 'deeply restorative,' says founder
Founder Eric Litman says the experience feels "deeply restorative," with adjustable settings for comfort and heated air points that mimic real human touch.
Aescape hopes to see its robots in hotels, gyms, and spas everywhere—and with $128 million backing them, they're aiming for a slice of the $19 billion global massage market.