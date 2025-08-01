Next Article
Microsoft to end Windows 11 SE support in 2026
Microsoft just announced they'll stop supporting Windows 11 SE in October 2026.
This special version was built for schools, aiming to compete with Chromebooks by running on affordable devices and focusing on web apps instead of regular Windows programs.
What does the end of support mean?
Laptops from brands like Acer, Dell, and Lenovo running Windows 11 SE won't get any new updates—they'll stay stuck on version 24H2 until support ends.
Microsoft is encouraging users to switch to other editions of Windows 11 for ongoing security.
Even though Chromebook sales have dipped lately, Microsoft still faces an uphill climb in the education tech space.