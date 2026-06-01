Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur C3i after CBSE portal flaws

C3iHub protects India's critical infrastructure

Adhikary joined as an OSINT and threat intelligence engineer and is likely to begin in the VAPT wing.

C3iHub works to protect India's critical infrastructure, patch up weak spots in both government and private sector tech, and support homegrown cybersecurity startups.

An expert team from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras was working to secure the CBSE portals. The team also collaborates with experts from top institutes like IIT Madras, plus they made outreach to at least one more ethical hacker.