NIT-K Surathkal hosts AI conference with Association of Indian Universities
NIT-K Surathkal just hosted a big conference all about how artificial intelligence can shape the future of colleges and universities.
Organized with the Association of Indian Universities, the event brought together around 60 delegates from universities, colleges, and industries across AIU's south zone to share ideas and real-world experiences.
Delegates debate AI ethics and curricula
Sessions covered everything from adding AI to course curricula to prepping students for tomorrow's tech-driven jobs.
There were lively discussions on using AI in teaching, research, and even campus governance.
Delegates also tackled important questions about ethics and what skills students will actually need.
As NIT-K put it, it was a great chance for knowledge exchange and collaboration as higher education gets ready for an AI-powered future.