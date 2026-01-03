No alien signals found from interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

How did they look for signs of life?

The Breakthrough Listen team kicked off their hunt right after the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS was discovered earlier this year.

The Allen Telescope Array scanned a huge range of radio frequencies and logged a large number of candidate signals—though none turned out to be artificial.

Later, the Green Bank and MeerKAT telescopes joined in, confirming that all detected signals came from Earth or were typical comet emissions.

Bottom line: no evidence of aliens this time, but every scan helps us learn more about what's out there.