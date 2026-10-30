NOAA-20 VIIRS imaged Cyclone Arnab with 140km/h winds

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) aboard NOAA-20 captured a striking nighttime image of Cyclone Arnab swirling over the Bay of Bengal one day before the landfall.

Taken at 1:42am on October 27, the photo shows the storm packing winds of 140km/h as it closed in on Andhra Pradesh.

By October 28, Arnab made landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with slightly lower wind speeds.