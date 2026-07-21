NOAA: 97% chance El Nino persists into early spring 2027
Technology
NOAA just shared that there's a 97% chance El Nino will hang on into early spring 2027.
They're also saying it could get even stronger by the end of this year, though there is a 20% chance it will be weak instead of very strong.
Basically, this weather pattern isn't going anywhere soon.
El Nino driving global weather changes
El Nino happens when the Pacific Ocean's surface gets warmer than usual, and right now those temperatures are way above average.
This shift is already shaking up weather worldwide: Indonesia is seeing less rain, while the central Pacific is getting drenched.
So if you notice weird weather where you live, El Nino could be behind it.