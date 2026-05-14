NOAA sees rapidly strengthening Pacific El Nino, 1-in-three super chance

NOAA: 2-thirds chance strong El Nino

El Nino events often bring extreme weather like heatwaves, droughts, wildfire risks, flooding, and heavy rain to different parts of the globe.

NOAA says there's also a good chance (about two-thirds) that this one will be strong or very strong soon.

Even if it doesn't hit Super status, it could still mess with farming, water supplies, and weather patterns across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, and may even push global temperatures higher in 2026 or 2027.