NOAA warns July 2026 El Nino increases US high-tide flooding

El Nino to heat Pacific 3°C

This El Nino is expected to heat up parts of the Pacific by 3 degrees Celsius: something we haven't seen since the late 1800s, when a similar event caused global chaos.

While our food systems are stronger now, the big worry is for people living on the coasts, who could see more frequent and disruptive floods.

NOAA warned that coastal communities could face more frequent, deeper and widespread high-tide flooding.