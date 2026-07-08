Noise launches REP Band, 1st screenless wearable for health tracking
Noise just dropped the REP Band, making it Noise's first screenless wearable focused on health tracking.
Instead of a display, it quietly keeps tabs on your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, and more, all day long.
With up to 10 days of battery life and 5 ATM water resistance, it's built for busy routines and workouts.
REP Band prebookings start at ₹9,999
The REP Band packs automatic workout detection and tracks advanced metrics like VO2 max and recovery scores, no subscription needed.
It's designed for comfort with a hypoallergenic strap and sturdy stainless steel build.
Plus, you get AI-powered wellness tips through the NoiseFit app (Android and iOS), syncing all your data seamlessly.
Prebookings are open at ₹9,999 in four colors if you want to try something different from regular smartwatches.