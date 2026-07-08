Noise launches REP Band, 1st screenless wearable for health tracking

REP Band prebookings start at ₹9,999

The REP Band packs automatic workout detection and tracks advanced metrics like VO2 max and recovery scores, no subscription needed.

It's designed for comfort with a hypoallergenic strap and sturdy stainless steel build.

Plus, you get AI-powered wellness tips through the NoiseFit app (Android and iOS), syncing all your data seamlessly.

Prebookings are open at ₹9,999 in four colors if you want to try something different from regular smartwatches.