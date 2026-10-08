Nokia India country manager Vibha Mehra flags 12-18-month 6G window
India has a rare 12- to 18-month window to help set the rules for 6G worldwide, according to Nokia India country manager Vibha Mehra.
The country is aiming high: it wants to contribute to 10% of all global 6G patents and has already contributed around 4,000 patents toward 6G.
Plus, India's pitch for ubiquitous connectivity (basically, internet everywhere) just got the green light from major international tech bodies.
Nokia R&D hubs drive AI expansion
Nokia's Bengaluru and Chennai R&D hubs are leading the charge on next-generation networks.
AI data centers are also set to boom alongside 6G, with telecom operators teaming up with Nokia to handle all that extra data traffic.
Mehra says younger engineers are adapting especially fast as Nokia blends AI into its workflow and helps staff pick up new skills for this tech-powered future.