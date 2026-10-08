Nokia India country manager Vibha Mehra flags 12-18-month 6G window

India has a rare 12- to 18-month window to help set the rules for 6G worldwide, according to Nokia India country manager Vibha Mehra.

The country is aiming high: it wants to contribute to 10% of all global 6G patents and has already contributed around 4,000 patents toward 6G.

Plus, India's pitch for ubiquitous connectivity (basically, internet everywhere) just got the green light from major international tech bodies.