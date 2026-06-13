North Atlantic 'cold blob' cooled 0.9°C while world warmed 1°C Technology Jun 13, 2026

There's a weird patch in the North Atlantic Ocean, nicknamed the "cold blob," that's been cooling down for over 100 years, even as the rest of the world heats up.

While global temperatures have gone up by about 1 Celsius, this spot has actually dropped by nearly 0.9 Celsius, and Temperature records for this region go back to 1880.