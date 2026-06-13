North Atlantic 'cold blob' cooled 0.9°C while world warmed 1°C
There's a weird patch in the North Atlantic Ocean, nicknamed the "cold blob," that's been cooling down for over 100 years, even as the rest of the world heats up.
While global temperatures have gone up by about 1 Celsius, this spot has actually dropped by nearly 0.9 Celsius, and Temperature records for this region go back to 1880.
AMOC slowdown could bring climate risks
Scientists say this cold patch is tied to a slowdown in a major ocean current called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).
This current usually carries warm water north and cold water south, but as it weakens, less heat reaches the North Atlantic, making that "cold blob" even colder.
If AMOC keeps slowing down, we could see messed-up monsoons in South Asia, including India, severe winter extremes in northwestern Europe, and oceans that can't absorb as much carbon dioxide, meaning bigger climate problems for everyone.