North Korean hackers exploited Sky PSM, $518 million flowed, $101.9 million linked
North Korean hackers found a way to exploit Sky, a blockchain finance platform, putting billions of dollars in digital assets at risk.
Investigators say $518 million in transactions linked to illicit actors passed through Sky's Peg Stability Module (PSM), with $101.9 million directly linked to North Korean actors, including money from the 2025 Bybit hack.
Sky's USDC conversion complicates fund separation
The hackers used Sky's PSM to turn freeze-prone USDC into unfreezable coins like USDS and DAI, making it tough for Sky to separate out suspicious funds.
This puts pressure on Sky as it tries to attract big financial partners while staying true to its decentralized roots, especially since its systems rely heavily on the wallet/address holding those reserves, which could get blacklisted if things go wrong.