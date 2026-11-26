North Korean hackers routed stolen $6.3B Binance funds through THORChain
North Korean hackers are in the spotlight again after US authorities blamed them for a massive $6.3 billion hack on Binance.
To hide their tracks, they're running the stolen crypto through platforms like THORChain and coinjoin, which can make transactions more difficult for blockchain analysts to trace, even after the FBI asked THORChain not to get involved.
More than $600 million moved through THORChain
Investigators say more than $600 million has already moved through THORChain, while another $342 million went through coinjoin services, mostly handled by someone known only as Kruw.
The hackers are also using coinjoin services, making it tough for anyone to follow the money.
All this highlights just how much North Korea relies on cybercrime for cash.