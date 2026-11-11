Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight with slow bright fireballs
The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight (November 11-12), bringing its signature bright fireballs to skies across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
While it doesn't have as many meteors as some other showers, the Taurids are famous for their stunning, slow-moving streaks, definitely worth a look if you're up late.
The shower runs until December 10, so there's still time to catch it even if you miss the peak.
Taurid peak 5 meteors hourly
You'll spot about five meteors an hour at peak, best seen with your own eyes from somewhere dark and away from city lights.
Look for the Taurus constellation after sunset for your best chance.
The real showstoppers are those extra-bright fireballs, created when bigger space debris hits our atmosphere and burns up slowly, making for some seriously memorable sky moments across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.