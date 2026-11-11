Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight with slow bright fireballs

The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight (November 11-12), bringing its signature bright fireballs to skies across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

While it doesn't have as many meteors as some other showers, the Taurids are famous for their stunning, slow-moving streaks, definitely worth a look if you're up late.

The shower runs until December 10, so there's still time to catch it even if you miss the peak.