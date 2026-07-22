Northrop Grumman launched MRV on SpaceX rocket to attach boosters

Each jetpack is about the size of a washing machine and runs on electric propulsion once attached, no human help needed.

If it works, this move could save satellite operators like SES and Optus some serious cash by delaying expensive replacements.

Looking ahead, Northrop Grumman wants to level up by offering repairs, moving satellites around, or even cleaning up dead ones, teaming up with groups like DARPA to make space more sustainable for everyone.