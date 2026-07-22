Northrop Grumman launched MRV on SpaceX rocket to attach boosters
Northrop Grumman just sent its Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) into space on a SpaceX rocket, and it's got a cool job: helping worn-out satellites keep working instead of becoming space junk.
Starting in mid-2027, this robot will cruise 35888km above Earth and use its giant arms to attach jetpack-like boosters to three aging satellites, giving them extra years in orbit.
Jetpacks could save SES and Optus
Each jetpack is about the size of a washing machine and runs on electric propulsion once attached, no human help needed.
If it works, this move could save satellite operators like SES and Optus some serious cash by delaying expensive replacements.
Looking ahead, Northrop Grumman wants to level up by offering repairs, moving satellites around, or even cleaning up dead ones, teaming up with groups like DARPA to make space more sustainable for everyone.