Northrop Grumman tests quantum navigation enabling GPS independent drone flight
Technology
Northrop Grumman just tested a new quantum navigation system on its Lumberjack drone, letting it find its way using Earth's magnetic field instead of GPS.
This means military drones can still navigate even if satellite signals are jammed or lost: super handy for tricky places like cities or the poles.
AQNav uses an optically pumped magnetometer
Built with SandboxAQ, the AQNav system uses a special sensor (called an optically pumped magnetometer) that works at room temperature and doesn't need fancy cooling.
It's tough against signal jamming and spoofing, can be quickly set up, and works well with visual navigation tools, making drones more reliable and mission-ready without driving up costs.