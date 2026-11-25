Northwestern scientists trap single positron to probe matter-antimatter asymmetry
Scientists at Northwestern University recently accomplished something notable: they managed to trap a single positron, which is the antimatter twin of an electron.
By cooling it almost to absolute zero and keeping it away from regular matter, they kept it from annihilating by isolating it from ordinary matter.
This breakthrough could help us finally understand why the universe is made mostly of matter instead of antimatter.
Researchers examine electron positron behavior
The team is digging into how electrons and positrons behave, hoping to spot tiny differences that might rewrite what we know about physics.
If they find anything unexpected, it could explain why there is far more matter than antimatter out there.