Norton adds Genie scam detection to Claude AI after ChatGPT

Genie analyzes content and deceptive tactics

In 2025 alone, more than 90% of consumer threats came from scams, phishing, and fake ads, with fake shopping sites popping up daily and tax scams costing people thousands.

The Genie tool goes beyond basic filters by looking at both what's in a message and how it tries to trick you.

If you're already a Norton subscriber on Claude or ChatGPT, you get all this extra protection for free, no hidden fees.