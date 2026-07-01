Norton adds Genie scam detection to Claude AI after ChatGPT
Norton just brought its Genie scam detection tool to Claude AI after rolling it out on ChatGPT earlier this year.
Now, you can quickly check sketchy emails, links, or messages right inside Claude using Norton's security features: just enable the Genie connector in the Connectors section (or go through the App Directory and then tag @Norton in any conversation).
It's a simple way to stay safer online without extra hassle.
Genie analyzes content and deceptive tactics
In 2025 alone, more than 90% of consumer threats came from scams, phishing, and fake ads, with fake shopping sites popping up daily and tax scams costing people thousands.
The Genie tool goes beyond basic filters by looking at both what's in a message and how it tries to trick you.
If you're already a Norton subscriber on Claude or ChatGPT, you get all this extra protection for free, no hidden fees.