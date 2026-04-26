Noscroll uses AI to cut feed noise and deliver updates
Technology
Tired of endless scrolling and feeling stressed online?
Noscroll is a new AI-powered tool designed to cut out the noise.
Instead of a never-ending feed, it gives you just the updates that matter, helping you stay informed on your favorite topics without getting sucked in for hours.
Nadav Hollander debuts Noscroll at $9.99
Just connect your X account, pick what interests you, and let Noscroll's AI curate news from X, blogs, and sites.
Your data stays private with encryption, and you can opt out anytime.
It's $9.99 a month (with a 7-day free trial) and was created by former OpenSea CTO Nadav Hollander to step away from X without missing important updates.