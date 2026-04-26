Noscroll uses AI to cut feed noise and deliver updates

Nadav Hollander debuts Noscroll at $9.99

Just connect your X account, pick what interests you, and let Noscroll's AI curate news from X, blogs, and sites.

Your data stays private with encryption, and you can opt out anytime.

It's $9.99 a month (with a 7-day free trial) and was created by former OpenSea CTO Nadav Hollander to step away from X without missing important updates.