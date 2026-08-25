Nothing announces Nothing OS 5.0 with Android 17, 80+ features
Nothing just announced Nothing OS 5.0, built on Android 17, and it's packed with over 80 new features.
You'll see upgrades in design, AI tools, and personalization, while still keeping that clean, minimalist vibe Nothing fans love.
The open beta lands August 26 for the Nothing Phone (3), with additional eligible devices joining in the coming weeks.
Nothing OS 5.0 adds transparent widgets
The interface now has transparent widgets, a unified Geist font, and color-matched icons for a smoother look.
Lock screens get two new clock styles (Gooey and Micrographics), plus handy widgets like Collector for photos and Away Time to help you unplug.
There's also a dedicated Glyph app to control lighting effects more easily.
Under the hood, expect snappier touch response, better resource management, improved Bluetooth controls, and the latest Android 17 features like stronger privacy indicators and an expanded Dark Theme.